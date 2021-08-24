The national branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sued the developers of a controversial housing project and the city-parish government over a recent rezoning decision it claims will increase potential flooding in the surrounding area, notably near their temple located along Highland Road.

The religious organization, more widely known as the Mormon church, wants a jury to reverse decisions the city-parish's Planning Commission and Metro Council made this summer that greenlight expansion plans for the "@Highland" mixed-use development, which is set to add up to 240 apartment units and new commercial and office space.

The development is at the intersection of Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard on the city's growing south side.

The rezoning drew widespread opposition from surrounding neighbors who claimed it would exacerbate flooding in the area, which is along Bayou Fountain.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, is the first time the religious organization has expressed its objections to the project. No opposition from the church was voiced during public hearings the Planning Commission and Metro Council held June 21 and July 21, respectively, on the matter.

R. Loren Kleinpeter, an attorney for the church, did not return calls Tuesday seeking comment. Neither did the developers.

Officials with the Parish Attorney's Office said they wouldn't comment on pending litigation.

Developers Mohit Vij and Michael L. Mancuso, of New Orleans-based Key Real Estate Co., needed the city-parish to rezone their 8-acre lot from general office high rise-light commercial to small planned-unit development to build a dense apartment, office, retail and restaurant complex on the west side of Bluebonnet Boulevard, just north of Highland Road.

The first phase of the development, a 55,000-square-foot complex, opened in 2018.

Despite the flood of opposition from nearby residents citing the frequent bouts of flash flooding they've endured since the 2016 floods, the Metro Council approved the request in a 7-2-1 vote they felt pressured into since the developers could have moved forward with the expansion whether the property was rezoned or not.

The previous zoning designation would have meant less greenspace, which could mitigate flood threats, and more concrete.

The lawsuit accuses the Metro Council of ignoring the public health, safety and welfare of residents, the impact the plan would have on existing buildings and surrounding properties — particularly the church temple — and not protecting the natural amenities and wetlands in the area with their actions.

It goes on to accuse the developers of not submitting an updated stormwater master plan or traffic impact studies on the expansion with their rezoning request.

The suit also alleges the developers didn't apply for a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when they used more than 10,000 cubic yards of dirt fill in 2015 to raise the property's elevation. The lawsuit claims doing so has impeded the natural water flow and drainage from the temple's property.

The lawsuit is asking that a court's ruling requires the developers to remove all obstacles the development has already placed on the drainage system in the area.