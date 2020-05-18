Two scientists in Baton Rouge, working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in honeybee research, have discovered a type of algae supplement that could provide a robust diet for managed bees.
The two researchers, Vincent Ricigliano and Michael Simone-Finstrom, work at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's honeybee, breeding, genetics and physiology research unit on Ben Hur Road.
The researchers, who are entomologists with the USDA'S Agriculture Research Service, have discovered that a microscopic blue-green algae commonly called spirulina has a nutritional profile that closely resembles pollen.
Now, the researchers are testing the algae diet in a field setting to make sure the diet is attractive to bees and supports colony growth, according to the ARS News Service.
Ricigliano and Simone-Finstrom found that spirulina is rich in essential amino acids and lipids required by bees, with levels matching those found in tested pollen samples.
Commercial beekeepers have become increasingly reliant on artificial pollen diets to feed colonies during periods of pollen scarcity as well as to bolster colony size, the ARS News Service said.
The artificial diets, which are sometimes deficient in essential proteins, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, can lead to poor nutrition, an underlying factor in colony losses.
"The need to scientifically improve the efficacy of pollen substitutes can be considered vital to modern beekeeping and we need to think about how we can do it in a sustainable way," Ricigliano said.
The algae can be sustainably grown on a large scale with a minimal amount of water and few chemical inputs.
The research of the two Baton Rouge entomologists has been published in the journal Apidologie, a peer-reviewed journal devoted to the biology of the family of insects that includes honeybees.