A crop duster crashed while landing in Pointe Coupee Parish where it was picking up chemicals Tuesday morning, leaving the pilot hospitalized with injuries.
The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in a sugarcane field on La. 10 west of Morganza, said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Bud Torres.
He said the pilot was airlifted to the hospital with minor injuries and a possible broken arm.
The crop duster belonged to an aviation company out of St. Landry Parish, and the pilot had flown from there to Pointe Coupee to load chemicals and start dusting sugarcane fields in the area, Torres said.
The aircraft was in the process of landing on an airstrip for that purpose when it made an abrupt upward turn, then nosedived to the ground, according to witness accounts.
Torres said nearby fieldworkers were able to extricate the pilot before the aircraft caught on fire. Emergency crews arrived on scene soon thereafter.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash to determine what caused it, Torres said.