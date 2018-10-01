LSU freshman Max Gruver died of alcohol poisoning last year after taking part in a pledge ritual his fraternity brothers cynically called “Bible study.” Now, something else is happening at the former Phi Delta Theta house.
Bible study. And more.
The building now is home to nine men who have taken the idea of fraternity in a decidedly more spiritual direction. Called the John Paul II house, it’s an outreach that Christ the King Catholic Church had already contemplated before tragedy put plans on an unexpected fast track.
“This project is not something that’s in response to Max’s death and that situation,” said the Rev. Andrew Merrick, Christ the King’s pastor. “The Lord had put it on our heart, and it just so happened that this was the place that opened up, and this is the place where we are. We do feel it is part of God’s providence that we are here in some sense to bring some light into a dark place in terms of Max’s death and the circumstances around that.”
After LSU banned Phi Delta Theta from campus until at least 2033, Merrick asked the national fraternity about leasing the space, which is roughly two blocks from the church. The fraternity initially declined. Merrick wasn’t upset, since he’d anticipated creating a Catholic men’s house might be five years off.
“We told God, literally, ‘If you want us to have this house, you have to give it to us, because we don’t know if we’re ready for it,’” Merrick said. “And door after door after door opened up.”
The fraternity called back and offered to lease the house. Parishioners stepped up with financial support, furnishings and labor to get the house in shape. In just a few months, it became a reality for the fall 2018 semester.
Because things happened so quickly, Christ the King did not have an application process, but approached students who were a part of the ministry who had shown interest in the concept. With two of the upstairs rooms converted to a chapel and library, the house could hold up to 14 students, a director and assistant director.
The residents commit to set aside an hour for prayer at least once a week, and typically go beyond that, said Michael Vu, 21, from Baton Rouge, who majors in psychology and philosophy. The house director, Adam Trufant, meets with each resident at least once every other week to check on his spiritual life.
“Being in this house with these guys I’m living with has opened my mind to a lot of different perspectives,” Vu said. “There’s definitely a big variety of personalities and characters who live here. ... All of us come from different walks of life and backgrounds. It’s definitely allowing me to see how the Lord works in my life through them in different ways.”
“The guys love being here,” Merrick said. “They absolutely love being in a community of like-minded men who are pursuing Christ in a deeper way, who are pursuing holiness. They love the day-to-day fraternity. As much as they sometimes butt heads with each other, they love that those little interactions are challenging them to grow in virtue. They love the fact, too, that this place has become a little bit of space for other people to feel welcome, to be brought in to experience life a little bit different.”
A pool table that Phi Delta Theta left behind after Gruver's death Sept. 17, 2017, is the most visual reminder of the house’s former use. Religious artwork and inspirational statements written on plaques or white marker boards are scattered around the two-story structure. The John Paul II house has no television, Trufant said, to encourage residents to interact when they’re together in the living room, which is where the residents have their Bible study.
Although they’re aware of how that term was used previously in the house, they don’t dwell on it or condemn the previous occupants, Trufant said. The residents regularly pray for Gruver and the displaced fraternity members, Vu said.
“Anything beautiful can be twisted, maybe even unconsciously, not necessarily in a malicious sense,” Trufant said. “These boys weren’t trying to hurt each other in the way they did, and we understand that.
“One thing that’s beautiful about this place is, in Christianity, what God plans to do is turn darkness into light. Hopefully, that can be a place that simplifies a lot of the college journey and untwists things and gives them their proper place.”