Lemonade Day Louisiana organizers have extended the program through the weekend to now include Saturday and Sunday due to rain expected in some parts of the state on Saturday.
"We're so excited that Lemonade Day is finally here and can't wait to see everyone hard at work, but our #1 priority is for our everyone to be safe, therefore we added an extra day so that participants don't miss out if the weather is unfavorable in their area," said Todd Graves, co-founder with John Georges of Lemonade Day Louisiana.
More than 16,000 children are expected to participate in the event across the state.
It is part of a nationwide initiative that encourages entrepreneurship in children ages 6 to 15 by providing tools for them to start lemonade stands in their local communities. The Louisiana event was started in 2010 by Graves, Raising Cane's CEO, and Georges, CEO of Georges Enterprises and owner of The Advocate, Times-Picayune and nola.com.
Stand participants can enter information at louisiana.lemonadeday.org, where there is a list of stands around the state and interactive map with operating hours.
Participatants raise an average of $150 in their first year and continue to see growth in their businesses when returning for second and subsequent years, officials have said. Children are encouraged to divide their earnings equally among saving, personal spending and donating in their community. An Entrepreneur of the Year is selected from among participants.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has proclaimed Saturday as Lemonade Day in the state, the ninth consecutive designation of the program. In addition to Edwards' proclamation, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Lafayette Mayor Joel Robideaux, St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, Monroe Mayor James E. Mayo, Thibodaux Mayor Tommy Eschete, and a number of other elected officials, community and business leaders have issued resolutions, proclamations and certificates regarding this year's event.
Lemonade Day is an educational program that teaches children how to run, own and manage a business. Through strategic lesson plans in a range of subjects, including financial literacy, investment, operation and social responsibility, the Lemonade Day program facilitates entrepreneurial growth in youth. Lemonade Day is in over 72 licensed territories domestically and three countries.