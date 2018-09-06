Political and education leaders from around Baton Rouge signed a "Capital Area Promise" Thursday that they describe as their first effort to "speak with one voice" about making college and technical school opportunities within grasp for all local students. LSU President F. King Alexander, Southern University President Ray Belton, Baton Rouge Community College President Larissa Littleton-Steib, East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Warren Dark and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome all signed the promise. They hope to increase early childhood learning centers, expand tours of college campuses and workplaces, and increase the percentage of high schoolers who take dual enrollment credits.