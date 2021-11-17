A Napoleonville man wanted in an Ascension Parish slaying last week was tracked to an apartment in Baton Rouge and arrested, sheriff's deputies said.

Carlos J. Nicholas, 28, remained Wednesday in the Ascension Parish Detention Center after being booked Tuesday night on counts of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.

Deputies said Nicholas shot James Bell, 39, sometime before 10:24 p.m. Friday, deputies have said.

Bell's body was found in a home on Third Street in Donaldsonville, deputies have said.

Detectives don't know why Bell was shot.

Nicholas, who had been at large since the shooting Friday, previously lived in Donaldsonville, court records show.

Ascension sheriff's deputies said Nicholas' vehicle and general location were found with the help of the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s office and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The U.S. Marshalls Middle District Louisiana Fugitive Task Force assisted with capturing and arresting Nicholas in Baton Rouge.

He was waiting in parish jail Wednesday for his bail to be set, deputies said.