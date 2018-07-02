The Baton Rouge Zoo is encouraging runners to think like a cheetah and sign up for the annual Zoo Run Run on Aug. 25.

Last year 544 participants ran through the exhibits and portions of nearby Greenwood Park. Adult registration is $25 in advance and $30 on the day-of the event. Children 12 and under can register for $12 in advance and $17 on race day. Supporters can enter the zoo for free as long as they arrive before 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will go to fund international cheetah conservation efforts, the zoo wrote in a Monday news release.

The event will feature a half-mile kids' fun run at 7:45 a.m. and a 5K at 8:15 a.m. More information and online registration is available at brzoo.org/events/special/zoo-run-run.