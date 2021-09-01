Utility crews made fitful progress Wednesday to restore power to homes and businesses in the Baton Rouge area, in many cases still assessing how much damage Hurricane Ida truly wrought.
The most recent figures from Entergy and Demco, the utilities that power the capital region, showed more than 220,000 customers without electricity in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes Wednesday afternoon
The totals include about 117,000 in East Baton Rouge, 55,000 in Livingston and 46,000 in Ascension.
Nearly a million Louisianans remained without power Wednesday thanks to Ida.
Entergy’s restoration progress was easier to track. Demco’s outage website went down Tuesday afternoon, but was supposed to come back online soon.
Entergy made the most inroads in East Baton Rouge Parish where thousands of customers regained power over the course of the day. In Baker, Entergy reported Wednesday morning that only Boxwood and Landry streets were still without power, and crews were at work on those last two streets.
It was still unclear Wednesday how quickly everyone else would get back online.
“I am out of power at my house and I have no clue when I’ll get power back,” said Brandon Frey, secretary of the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
He said the utility companies were scheduled to start releasing restoration estimates to regulators Wednesday night and to start informing their customers of those estimates on Thursday. He said developing these estimates has taken at least a day longer than it has after past storms.
“I mean we’re three days into this and we don’t have restoration estimates,” Frey said. “The reality is some people are going to get their power back on before we even get an estimate.”
“People are holding off on making decisions until they get that estimate,” he continued. “Buy a generator, go to a hotel, whatever, they can’t do that until they have a general idea how long before (those estimates) are coming out."
Frey attributed the delay partly to the wide swath of destruction caused by Ida. Another factor is the 25,000-plus workers the utility companies have brought in to help — they’ve needed more time to get things right.
“The utilities are coming in from out of state. That’s why their assessments are critical,” he said. “They don’t know the system.”
Phillip May, CEO of Entergy Louisiana, is without power at his homes in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
May said damage caused by falling trees and branches are the main problem in Baton Rouge. One transmission line, he said, was struck by a tree, but that’s been fixed. He compared Baton Rouge’s predicament favorably to a year ago when Hurricane Laura blew through Lake Charles and tore up most of the transmission infrastructure.
“We’re not seeing the devastation we saw in Lake Charles around Baton Rouge,” May said. “But we have a very large tree canopy in Baton Rouge, so we have a lot of vegetation issues.”
Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes, largely spared by the storm, were almost fully powered Wednesday, with just a few lingering outages.
Progress was much slower in parishes to the east that suffered more severe storm damage.
In Ascension, Entergy informed parish officials Wednesday that it had restored power to some homes in the Geismar-Dutchtown area, a few subdivisions in the city of Gonzales and a few more on La. 42.
“We have roughly over 80 crews assisting us in Ascension Parish and still have more coming,” Entergy reported.
Hard-hit Livingston Parish held a news conference Wednesday afternoon where they received updates from Entergy and Demco.
Will Johnson, a regional manager with Entergy, said Ida did not just damage but destroyed much of the local utility infrastructure. That is forcing the energy giant to rebuild more than repair, he said. Johnson did not offer an estimate for how long those repairs would take.
David Latona, Demco’s vice president of marketing and member services, estimated it will take two to three weeks to complete restoring power in that parish, with the worst hit areas and areas that are still flooded taking the longest to repair.
“The damage assessments were nothing short of disastrous,” Latona said.
Demco on Wednesday reported that between 60,000 and 80,000 of its customers were still without power. The energy cooperative has found that 60 of its transmission poles were blown down as well as over 300 three-phase utility poles.
Mark Phillips, director of operations, said the company often can’t even start to work on the problem with the “lateral taps” that connect the utility to streets and neighborhoods without first tackling its biggest issues. These include fixing the transmission poles, which can serve up to 15,000 customers each, but it goes deeper than that.
“After transmission towers are back up, attention shifts to the substations. Repairs at this level are necessary in order for power to be distributed,” Phillips said. “Restoration to the distribution system happens next, distribution poles and main distribution lines, which service critical infrastructure such as hospitals, water towers and sewer treatment plants.”
Mark Ballard and Elyse Carmosino contributed to this story.