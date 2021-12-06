A Napoleonville woman died one day after a head-on collision on a highway along Bayou Lafourche in northern Assumption Parish, Louisiana State Police reported.
Diane Borne, 77, tried to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while headed north on La. 308 in Plattenville, troopers said in a statement.
After crossing the center line of the winding two-lane highway along the bayou, Borne's 2010 Nissan Sentra ran into an oncoming 2015 Nissan Sentra shortly around noon Friday about a mile south of La. 70 Spur, troopers said.
Both Borne and the other driver were wearing their seat belts but were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, troopers said.
Borne died from her injures Saturday at the hospital, troopers said.
Troopers said they are still investigating the crash.