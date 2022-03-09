A former Galvez Middle School teacher's aide shared closeup photographs of a female student's clothed breast with an accused child rapist and opined to that man that she wanted him to give a different student, a boy, oral sex, a police warrant alleges.
Shared two years ago a month before the pandemic shut down schools, the photographs of the Galvez Middle students were taken while they were in what the Gonzales police warrant describes as a "classroom setting."
The warrant recently obtained by The Advocate provides new details into the allegations that Heather Norwood French took photographs for and had lewd text exchanges about kids at her old school with accused child rapist Douglas Decuir.
On Monday, Ascension sheriff's deputies booked French on video voyeurism and child pornography counts nearly two weeks after Gonzales police officers had arrested her as an accessory after the fact in Decuir's alleged rapes and on counts of failing to report a felony, deputies have said.
Police officers got the initial arrest warrant for French after finding that Decuir and French had texted each other about his alleged sexual abuse of two minors, the warrant alleges.
The Louisiana Attorney General's Office returned a report on the text messages Feb. 24, leading to the warrant for French the same day alleging that she not only discussed Decuir's alleged sexual abuse of two children but also shared the photographs of the two Galvez Middle students.
Gonzales police have said the rape and accessory allegations against Decuir and French do not arise from students at the school but involve different children.
Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre said Wednesday that the two video voyeurism counts brought by his deputies on Monday stem from the texting and photographing allegations raised in the Gonzales police warrant about the Galvez Middle students.
The child pornography counts stem from items found on French's phone that investigators believe Decuir sent to her, Webre said, but aren't related to school students either.
"We think that was sent to her by him," Webre said.
Gonzales police, sheriff's deputies and school officials have been cooperating in the investigation of French.
The police warrant alleges that French shared photographs of the female and male student in February 2020 about three months after she and Decuir had begun texting each other about his alleged rapes and molestation of the two minors.
According to the Gonzales warrant, French began talking to Decuir about students at her school on Feb. 4, 2020, and a day later sent a photo of the female student while in a classroom setting.
The texting happened after school hours.
Those talks about the girl continued and, on Feb 17, 2020, French sent more photographs of the girl and the boy, the warrant alleges.
Decuir responded with comments about the outline of girl's bra.
Gonzales officers began investigating Decuir in mid-September and arrested him about a week later, the Gonzales warrant says.
Decuir, 40, of Prairieville, has been booked on two counts of each of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and child pornography, as well as subsequent counts of inciting a felony and obstruction of justice. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
French, whom school officials said no longer works at Galvez Middle, remained Wednesday in Ascension Parish Prison on bail of $1.75 million. Decuir remains in jail also on bail of $1.66 million.
Jackie Tisdell, Ascension schools spokeswoman, referred any other comments about the investigation to Gonzales police and sheriff's deputies.