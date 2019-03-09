As the effort to incorporate a new city of St. George advances toward an election, debate has again cropped up over a provision in the parish's Plan of Government that sine sat could prevent the city from becoming a reality.

The parish has three municipalities within its borders besides Baton Rouge — Baker, Central and Zachary. And a section of the parish's charter states that, "No additional city, town or village shall be incorporated in East Baton Rouge Parish."

Proponents hoping to create a fifth city in the southeastern part of the parish contend that the provision within the parish's Plan of Government is unconstitutional because it's in direct conflict with a state law outlining a path toward incorporation through petition drives like the one St. George organizers have completed.

"Why this is in the Plan of Government is just silly," said Drew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for the city of St. George campaign. "If that's the best argument (the city-parish) is going to bring, then it's good for us. That'll be shot down pretty quickly."

Murrell says the parish's Plan of Government can't supersede state law.

But Baton Rouge attorney Mary Olive Pierson, who has led previous legal fights against the St. George movement, said the provision in the Plan of Government could serve as the foundation for any legal argument the city-parish lodges against St. George.

"It's not unconstitutional until a Supreme Court says it is," Pierson said. "It's going to be a problem for St. George."

St. George backers are facing problems on other fronts as well.

Those who favor creating the new city were pushing for an election to be held in May, but Gov. John Bel Edwards' office said Friday he won't have time to make an election call by Monday, the deadline for making the May ballot.

Edwards said he had yet to receive and review a copy of the more than 5,000 page petition St. George organizers submitted in October that was verified by the parish's Registrar's Office in February.

The state has other scheduled elections this year on Oct. 12 and Nov. 16.

Yet to be determined is whether the Plan of Government provision restricting the number of municipalities in the parish could affect the the impending election for the city of St. George.

The section of the Plan of Government was amended on Oct. 20, 2007, to add the city of Central after organizers there held a successful petition drive and election to incorporate. They subsequently created their own school district, which St. George proponents hope to do as well.

Pierson points out that Central's incorporation hit the same obstacle St. George may face with the Plan of Government.

However, because the Central matter wasn't as contentious as St. George, the city-parish decided to hold an election to amend the Plan of Government to allow the incorporation of Central to proceed.

Although a lawsuit was filed challenging the Plan of Government provision, it never progressed through the courts.

"We've decided in this parish we're going to have three other towns and that's it," Pierson said. "In order for them to create St. George, we must have a parishwide election to amend the Plan of Government."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and others opposed to creating another city have pointed out all the ways the incorporation would negatively impact the rest of the parish, primarily by forcing tax increases because of the sales tax revenue the proposed city would yank from city-parish coffers.

The St. George effort comes as a committee of lawyers, politicians and local leaders are in the process of another periodic review of the parish's Plan of Government that could end up proposing some changes.

That committee is expected to meet sometime this week when the provision could likely be a topic of conversation, said Greg Rome, the director of litigation and risk management for the Parish Attorney's Office.

"At this point our clients, which are the mayor and Metro Council, have not asked us for a legal opinion on it," he said. "It has been discussed at some Plan of Government meetings but we really can't comment on whether it's unconstitutional or not."

Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, who chairs the Plan of Government committee, said they haven't received any "clear language" regarding how the provision could affect the St. George incorporation effort.

The committee has been reviewing the entire Plan of Government and drafting amendments they hope to present to the Metro Council for approval before presenting them to the public for a vote.

"I'm hoping we can have everything done by June since we know there's an election coming up," Collins-Lewis said.