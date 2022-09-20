A Baton Rouge doctor bought a boat, airplane, real estate, and other items worth at least $6.7 million, even as she owed $1.6 million in taxes, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Tuesday.
Melissa Rose Barrett, 48, has been indicted on a charge of tax evasion, according to the office of the district attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana. She has pleaded not guilty.
Barrett owns and operates Central Stat Care, a local urgent care clinic, the release said. She's accused of dodging taxes from 2007 through 2017.
Congress and President Joe Biden recently passed billions of dollars in increased funding for the IRS. One of the chief goals for that money is more aggressive enforcement of tax avoidance.