The man who was part of the driving force behind the creation of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District has abruptly walked away from his duties as its interim executive director.

In a letter to the chairman of the district's Board of Commissioners, Rinaldi Jacobs announced his resignation, effective immediately, citing undisclosed health reasons.

"This will require my full attention and focus over many months," according to the letter, dated Wednesday.

Jacobs said Friday that, in addition to the health reasons, he feels it's time to move on with the next chapter of his life after fulfilling a promise he made to state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, to help her create the economic development arm for north Baton Rouge.

Differences emerge over appointment of director to oversee North Baton Rouge economic development Impressed with the job three applicants for the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District director job have done on a volunteer basis, t…

"I told her if she trusted me, I'd make sure we got the district up and running, pass the tax and have it fully functional," he said Friday. "We've met that goal. Now it's time for me to move on."

The district's Board of Commissioners announced Jacobs' resignation at its regular meeting Thursday night after going into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Board Chairman Ronald Smith said Jacobs submitted his resignation letter around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

"We've already got quite a bit of interest in the position," Smith said on Friday.

Jacobs resigned as the development district was amid a search for a permanent executive director. Smith said the board has already received more than 50 applications for.

Jacobs had re-applied for the position, Smith said Friday.

Jacobs previously applied for the leadership position in February 2017 as the fledgling economic development district was forming following voter approval of a 2 percent hotel tax that generates the funds to support the district's efforts.

Baton Rouge North Economic Development District will not see tax money until later than hoped Those trying to push forward an agenda for the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District have yet to receive any tax dollars or install …

But the district's board tabled making a hire then and instead contracted Jacobs to serve in the position on an interim basis, along with urban planner Woodrow Muhannad, who also works for the district on a contract basis.

Muhannad's contract expires Oct. 31.

Smith said the board's personnel committee will begin combing through the new batch of applications and hope to present the top candidates to the full board at its November meeting.

According to the job posting, the starting salary for the executive director position is listed at $65,000 annually, but the board is willing to negotiate the salary based on candidates' education, experience and skills.

Jacobs said he intends to make himself available in any way he can to whoever the board appoints.

"I wish the district the best; it will do well under new leadership," he said. "I'm already entertaining different offers so I'll be back in the city in a different capacity soon."