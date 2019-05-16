The East Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation system has once again been named a finalist for the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.
Already a two-time national Gold Medal award winner, this year marks the 15th time BREC will compete for the Grand Plaque Award, including the past three years. Baton Rouge won a gold medal in 1975 and 1991.
The Gold Medal Awards program honors communities that demonstrate excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship and program and professional development.
"I am incredibly proud of the hard-working BREC staff, partner organizations and thousands of volunteers who help us provide the outstanding services and amenities being recognized on a national level," BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson said in a news release. "We are honored to be named one of the best park systems in the country and will continue our efforts to transform our system — and our parish — through the completion of the Imagine Your Parks 2 strategic plan."
BREC is a finalist in the Class 1 Recreation category, the largest category designated for agencies that serve populations of more than 400,000 people. BREC is one of four finalists competing for the Grand Plaque Award.
The 2019 Grand Plaque recipients will be announced at the National Recreation and Park Association Annual Conference happening Sept. 24-26 in Baltimore.