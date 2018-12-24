When Kimberly Mockler read how Angela Gabriel's Christmas was one important present short — the Baton Rouge woman paralyzed in a 2017 domestic shooting was still hoping for a standing frame device, which helps paraplegics or those paralyzed stand — something tugged at her, something from the late 1990s.

Mockler remembered Gabriel from the Tara High School track team where they competed together, and while it was hard for Mockler to read that her then-running role model was no longer walking, much less running, she knew there was no one more deserving of such a gift.

“She was amazing, she was fast. Every girl on the team was jealous of Angela's legs," Mockler said of their Tara High days. "And she always had a positive attitude. What you see with Angela now is how she was in high school."

So Mockler and her husband, Tim Mockler, the owner of Mockler Beverage, decided to donate the funds to get Gabriel the standing frame, a robotic device that can cost thousands but could give Gabriel her legs back, albeit temporarily.

"I'm just so excited," Gabriel said when she heard the news. "Do you know how long I've been wanting a standing frame? Since I came home last summer."

Gabriel, 43, was paralyzed from the chest down in February 2017 when her ex-boyfriend shot her at least six times while she bathed. He has since been convicted of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

While Gabriel and her family — she has four children, three under the age of 10 — are still so overwhelmed by the Christmas celebration and gifts donated for her children this holiday, she said nothing can compare to this last Christmas gift from the Mocklers.

"You just don’t know how amazing," Gabriel said. "My children have never seen me stand up, so this (will be) a first for them. And for me, that means I get to stand up maybe about three or four hours a day. … Of course I want to stand up; it's so optimal for my health."

Gabriel said that being able to stand will help her circulation and heart health as well as improve her endurance and bone density. She said her doctors believe it will also help with bowel and bladder functions, decrease blood clots and, likely, add years to her life.

Miss Wheelchair Louisiana 2018 has made it her mission to promote the standing robotic devices, and Gabriel said she wishes insurance companies would accept — and cover — the device's benefits. But for now, Gabriel is just so thankful for her Christmas present.

"At the time, I wasn’t thinking about Christmas," Kimberly Mockler said. "It just overwhelmed me and I just really wanted to help."

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III, who helped organize the Christmas for Gabriel's family and helped reconnect the Mocklers to Gabriel, said he's excited to work with them both to bring her the decide as soon as possible.

"Angela has a heart of gold," Moore said. "She surely is not a victim but a survivor. She has and is the Christmas spirit."

