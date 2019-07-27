Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Naser Abudyak, 57, 5454 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn and stop sign/yield sign.
- James Ernest, 44, 316 Apartment Court Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding.
- Rayford Henderson, 34, 10728 North Park Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn and improper left or right turns.
- Ayla Kilpatrick, 28, 20721 Chaney Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia and headlamps required.
- Darwin Pineda, 32, Airline Highway, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, driver's license required, operating a vehicle without lawful presence and disturbing the peace.