The search is on for East Baton Rouge Parish’s next library director as Spencer Watts nears his retirement at the end of January, with the library board interviewing four semi-finalists Tuesday.
Watts has worked as the director of the library system since 2013, when he left his previous job as the Mobile, Alabama, public library director. Watts has worked in libraries for more than 40 years and been a library director for 30 years.
“I think there's a lot to be proud of,” Watts said. “This is a high-achieving library system that does a great job delivering a high quality to our citizens.”
Throughout nearly a decade on the job, Watts has overseen the construction of several new library branches, successfully lobbied for the passage of another 10-year property tax and staved off efforts to reduce the system’s dedicated funding in order to give money to other priorities in the parish.
Watts is now advising the Library Board of Control as it works to select the system’s next director. The board has whittled down the list of candidates from seven to four: Lafayette Parish Library Director Danny Gillane, Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov, Tangipahoa Parish Library Director Barry Bradford and Washington Parish Library Director Sonnet Ireland.
“They should just be prepared for lots of hard work,” Watts said. “This is a very forward-looking and dynamic library system. We have lots of programs, so you're going to be busy all the time.”
Both Gillane and Tairov have found themselves at the center of controversies over books about dating, sexual activity and gender issues, similar to those seen across the country in recent months.
Gillane has been library director in Lafayette since June 2021 and walked into a controversy that made national headlines. The library board attempted to ban books, twice failed to rewrite the library system's mission statement to eliminate recreational and art events, and attempted to remove librarians from a committee that reviews patron objections to books.
As director, Gillane attempted to appease the board while adhering to library rules of conduct against censorship. After facing backlash from the board for June 2021 Pride Month book displays, Gillane in 2022 instituted a policy without board action prohibiting displays that singled out a specific part of the population.
Gillane has worked in the Lafayette library system for 14 years and announced he was retiring from the system last Wednesday.
Tairov found himself grappling with a similar controversy in June when a member of Livingston’s library board asked to review several books regarding gender and sexual identity.
Tairov has been outspoken against efforts to ban or restrict books, writing in a statement at the time that "removing, banning, or restricting books from public libraries paves the road to even wider censorship and the erosion of our country’s commitment to freedom of speech.”
Ireland, who has been the director in Washington Parish for 11 months and worked in St. Tammany's system for nearly 6 years prior, and Bradford, who has been the director in Tangipahoa for 14 years, have not had to to deal with the issue.
The issue of banning books was asked about during the interviews on Tuesday because “it is a situation that’s widespread and worthy of note,” East Baton Rouge Assistant Director Mary Stein said.
“Our mission and vision all stand for access,” Stein added.
One or two finalists from the four remaining candidates will likely be announced in early December, Stein said. A new director should be chosen by the middle of December, Stein said.