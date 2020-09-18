The Baton Rouge park system is modifying restrictions it put in place when the coronavirus pandemic reached the state in March.
As of Friday, the city-parish's dog parks are open from sunrise to sunset. Other re-openings are set for the coming days:
Monday, BREC will open community recreation centers and restart scheduled programming. Rentals will be allowed, too. Backboards and rims are being reinstalled at outdoor basketball courts and nets are being reinstalled for volleyball.
BREC will allow tents and grills at parks, but not inflatable recreational equipment. Special event permits can be obtained too, with capacity restrictions.
Football stadiums can open, but only 25 percent of seats can be filled.
Splash pads will be open through Oct. 25.
Special interest facilities, such as Bluebonnet Swamp, Magnolia Mound, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Independence Park Theatre and the Highland Road Observatory, will resume normal hours of operations, but with capacity limited.
The Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park will resume normal hours of operation. Fitness centers will reopen Tuesday, with capacity limits.
Golf courses and the Baton Rouge Zoo reopened previously and will remain open with no changes in their current operations.
Indoor playgrounds, interactive play rooms, the zoo train and Liberty Lagoon remain closed.
“While we are grateful for the progress the community has made in getting to Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, we urge all of our park visitors to remain vigilant by following CDC guidelines to wear masks, observe social distancing and frequently wash their hands,” BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson said in a statement.