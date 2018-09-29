LSU basketball player Wayde Sims' funeral service has been set for Saturday, Oct. 6, in Baton Rouge.

Healing Place Church, 19202 Highland Road, will host the service at noon. Visitation will start at 9 a.m.

+13 20-year-old arrested, confessed to shooting LSU's Wayde Sims dead, police say A pair of glasses knocked from the shooter’s face, a deluge of tips from the community and a sleepless 24 hours for Baton Rouge law enforcemen…

Sims, 20, was gunned down early Friday morning near a Subway restaurant in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard, about a block from Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium by 20-year-old Dyteon Simpson, of 4310 Burgess Dr. in Baker.

Police records indicate Sims had "stepped in to defend his friend" after Simpson punched Sims' friend during a fistfight. Sims was shot in the head and later died at an area hospital.

LSU basketball's Wayde Sims defending friend before he was shot dead, police say Before he was fatally shot early Friday morning, LSU basketball player Wayde Sims "stepped in to defend his friend" during a fight, according …

Police were able to connect Simpson to the shooting due to a pair of glasses knocked off Simpson during the incident containing his DNA. Tipsters also identified Simpson as the shooter, according to an arrest report.

Simpson admitted to detectives to "intentionally shooting (Sims)," according to an affidavit of probable cause and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a count of second-degree murder. Bond for Simpson has been set at $350,000.

+10 How alleged shooter's glasses, community support led to big break in Wayde Sims shooting case A pair of glasses recovered from the scene of Wayde Sims' fatal shooting offered Baton Rouge police a key piece of evidence that helped them m…