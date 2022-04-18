The Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute in Baton Rouge is one of 25 medical centers chosen by the U.S. Department of Defense to find the best way to treat serious knee injuries involving multiple torn ligaments — a potentially life-changing condition.
The medical trial is open not just to veterans but to anyone between the ages of 16 and 55 who has suffered such an injury and meets other criteria for eligibility.
The multi-year, $4 million study, called the Surgical Timing and Rehabilitation medical trial, is sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh and overcomes a major barrier to research: no single medical center treats enough patients with severe knee ligament injuries to answer these questions on their own, Ochsner officials said.
The 25 participating medical centers are located throughout the U.S. and Canada.
"A lot of times, we think of a torn ACL, and those can be really devastating in themselves" said Dr. Jeremy Burnham, medical director of the Ochsner Baton Rouge sports medicine program and Ochsner’s principal investigator for the medical trial.
But three other major ligaments also serve the knee, along with the anterior cruciate ligament; if more than one is torn, "that's an entirely different level of injury, Burnham said.
Burnham said that multi-ligament knee injuries happen in "high velocity, high energy settings."
In the military that could come with training or combat. Such injuries happen in sports and also in random events like a car crash, Burnham said.
"They also can happen in a low energy setting, if all the factors line up right, like stepping off a curb," he said.
The Surgical Timing and Rehabilitation medical trial is what's called a "Level One study," Burnham said.
"Everything is randomized," he explained. "It's the most rigorous study you can have."
Some patients in the trial will will a bit before surgery and physical therapy, Burnham said, while others will have it earlier.
The goal is to learn the best timing for getting people back to military duty, their jobs and their regular lives.
"We want people with this type of injury to know this is an opportunity to get the best outcome, with coordinated care," Burnham said.
Potential candidates for the Surgery Timing and Rehabilitation trial, as well as referring physicians, can learn more by calling (225) 761-5895.