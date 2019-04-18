Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is pushing back against East Baton Rouge Metro Council members who have criticized how the city-parish handles its finances, suggesting the legislative body isn't doing its part to craft the budget.
Broome said her office is even considering a shift to a two-year budget to give a better long-term perspective on city-parish's finances.
Debate erupted at a Plan of Government committee meeting earlier this week. The council has six weeks to review the mayor's proposed budget and suggest any changes before it's automatically adopted. That's not enough time, especially since it comes during the November and December holiday season, argued council members and other community leaders like the president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
In an interview since the meeting, Broome said she appreciates the input but wondered if council members are pulling their weight.
She pointed out lackluster attendance at budget hearings. The current council didn't schedule any budget hearings in 2017, according to online records. There were two budget hearings last year. Attendance was not immediately available — because the city-parish government shut down Thursday — but only eight of the 12 members convened at the meeting to formally accept the current budget.
Council members have generally contended they don't have enough time for anything more than a superficial look at the budget, so the hearings aren't an effective use of time; the budget is a done deal by that point.
Broome said she's happy to talk about the budget during the rest of the year and even schedules updates during the summer which a majority of council members attend. She declined to identify who participated but said council members have "plenty of opportunities to ask questions and make suggestions."
The meetings, however, are usually very general unless the mayor wants funding for a particular project — like the downtown-LSU tram for former mayor Kip Holden, or the police pay study for Broome — said councilman Trae Welch.
He recently spearheaded the return of the council informational committee, a less formal public meeting to discuss upcoming issues and to ask and answer questions of experts and residents. The committee meetings are not specifically focused on finances, but they could be discussed there, Welch said.
Back when Broome was on the council, she felt the group had adequate time to participate in spending decisions; however, back then the council had a dedicated finance committee that met throughout the year, the mayor recalled. She and current council members have also disagreed about the council's finance officer: Broome wondered if he's being used effectively; council members have said one part time position can't keep up with the whole department at the mayor's disposal.
Tara Wicker has been on both sides as a three-term council member and former assistant chief administrative officer under former mayor Bobby Simpson. The Metro Council got less involved in budgeting under Holden, Wicker said. Broome is making an effort to include the city-parish legislative body, Wicker said, but there just isn't enough time to parse East Baton Rouge's huge budget in the time given.
While many city-parish funds are dedicated, there is some discretionary money. If Wicker had her way, the budget would allocate more money to fighting blight and enforcing local building codes.
"That's one of those things that should rise to the top of priorities," she said.
And both Wicker and Welch want more money for the summer youth employment program, which they said has corresponded to a decrease in juvenile crime.
Council members and their allies have asked to get the budget three months before it needs to pass. Welch said he'd be happy just seeing a draft that indicates priorities, even if the exact dollar amounts shift a bit. The city-parish could switch budgeting from a calendar year to a July-through-June fiscal year, if that would make things easier, they've said.
Broome's finance department has been resistant to both ideas, especially publishing a budget earlier, with less revenue information to base predictions on. The mayor personally withheld judgment on a new fiscal year but floated the two-year budget idea recommended by city-parish efficiency consultants.
A two-year budget would let the city-parish perform more far-sighted planning and identify funding objectives well in advance while addressing the council's transparency concerns, Broome said. The idea is still being worked out, and the city-parish is investigating whether it may need to clear any state legal hurdles to switching to such a system, the mayor said.