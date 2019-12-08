I have a question about pedestrian crossing signs in East Baton Rouge. Some have a pictorial of a walker only, some add the word yield, some add a flashing light. Are there any rules? If I see someone at a crossing, I stop out of an abundance of caution.
Ingolf A. Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, tells us: "Per federal standards, crosswalks should have pedestrian signs giving the motorists notice of the crossing. Locations that have flashing beacons are generally locations which present difficulty in being seen, locations which are unexpected on routes that are more than or equal to 35 mph. These beacons supplement the pedestrian crossing signs."
Details on traffic detail
There is a special East Baton Rouge Sheriff's traffic detail assigned to University Club on weekday mornings. This traffic detail stops traffic on Nicholson Drive specifically so vehicles do not have to wait to turn right out of the University Club entrance. The other subdivisions on Nicholson are not afforded this special treatment from the Sheriff's Office despite our traffic having to wait as long to exit our subdivisions. Is this special detail funded by East Baton Rouge tax dollars? Will the Sheriff's Office provide this traffic relief for the remaining subdivisions on Nicholson?
Sheriff's Maj. Ricky Klug, who is over uniform patrol, provides these details:
"This is an extra-duty detail paid for by the neighborhood association for school days only.
"Special attention is paid to how long the traffic on Nicholson is delayed and how far it backs up. While the detail is paid for by the neighborhood, the assistance is done as a public safety measure to prevent accidents, not so that persons in the neighborhood don't have to wait.
"In reality, they do wait as we do not stop traffic for one or two cars. And yes, deputies do extra-duty details for many other neighborhoods throughout the parish, and will provide services for any that meet the requirements."