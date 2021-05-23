The remains of Squire Hoffman, who died in 1850 at age 33, lie in the oldest recorded plot at the cemetery that sits at the crossroads of Old Scenic Highway and Mount Pleasant Road in Zachary. Its history could speak volumes, but the weeds and tall grass enveloping many of the tombs speak louder and have led to public outcry and a new coalition to address the cemetery’s condition.
A faith-based coalition led by the Revs. Derrick Williams and Ashley Freeman will sponsor a clean-up day Saturday, May 29. They are asking local churches and civic groups to “adopt” the cemetery for a month and provide upkeep and maintenance during their month.
Traffic from Zachary’s newest developments pass the intersection daily. The cemetery has been choked with heavy brush and destructive weeds. Complaints and calls to address it have gone to the city and spilled into social media community forums.
Groups have gone throughout the years to beautify and maintain the grass. As recently as November 2020, the massive area was whipped into shape, but the overgrowth came back with a vengeance.
“There was a cleaning that got the grass down, but as soon as the rain, sunshine, and the spring came in, it jumped up because the grass will still be growing before the ground is dry,” Williams explained. “So that's what it is. If we went right now and tried to do something, we'd be in a mosh pit, and then you're going to make it an eyesore even more now because it's just a mud pit. So, erring on the side of caution, they've elected to wait until it dries out.”
The cemetery has a long history that includes changes in ownership and intervention from community groups to keep the cemetery from becoming an eyesore.
Zachary Public Cemetery predates Zachary, so the current name is relatively new. A grave-finder website notes the Hoffman burial in the year 1850, which means burials there started at least 10 years before the Civil War and nearly 40 years before Zachary was incorporated, following a large land donation from Darel Zachary to help connect the area to railroad traffic.
It does hold graves for hometown war veterans from both world wars, but it doesn’t have the grave of the legendary “Witch of Zachary.” Alice Penny Taylor, the subject of folklore, is buried next door at the Cemetery of Buhler Plains.
The cemetery holds the remains of White and Black people. Early deceased were White, but the last several decades saw Black families using the cemetery.
A group of residents, using funds from local benevolent societies and churches, bought the property in 1926.
Prominent late Black community leaders Jesse Spears and Bobby Snowden formed the Zachary Public Cemetery Maintenance Organization in 1987. Snowden said in media reports that the cemetery was in bad shape and the group tried to address the problems with volunteers.
The local organization came under fire in 2012 when a Maryland eternal justice group complained that their clients couldn’t find the grave of a family member to put a monument on it. This led to an investigation and pursuit of legal action against the group to determine who, if anyone, was responsible for ongoing cemetery services outside of the grounds maintenance.
Freeman has not been in Zachary for much of the cemetery’s history, but he was drawn to the project because heard people voicing concerns about it. He also wants to honor the lives of the people buried in the cemetery.
“When we commemorate the lives of those who have gone before us, communities set aside property and resources to commemorate them,” he said. “This is how human beings pay respects to those who've gone before us. And so we see this as an opportunity to come together as a community and a larger faith community."
Freeman said he spoke with the Zachary Police Department, which planned to send some volunteers to help and push the cleanup through their social media outlets.
Both Spears and Snowden have died, but many of their family members are in the church, New Pilgrim, that Williams pastors. He see the opportunity for positive fellowship and community engagement.
“I believe in the vision being put forth,” Williams said. “We had a small group coming out of our African American churches here in the community and you had people who were passing and said, ‘oh, that's a good work and I live right down the street and let me get my weed eater and get back before they finish.’”
The next phase for the ministers is to find return volunteers and church groups that will commit to a month to work in the cemetery in the future.
The clean-up effort will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 29th at the cemetery on Old Scenic and Mt. Pleasant Road.