City-parish leaders gathered Tuesday to discuss problems at Baton Rouge's budget motels and emerged from their meeting pledging to beef up an ordinance that, despite being on the books since 2018, has never been used to combat sex trafficking, drug crimes and other criminal activity at the properties.
“We don’t want ordinances that are just feel-good ordinances," said Darryl Gissel, East Baton Rouge Parish's chief administrative officer.
The Advocate reported last month that the city-parish had never used the law to close or fine a motel operator for operating a seedy property. Following the report, representatives from Metro Council, the Parish Attorney’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s administration and the city-parish Permits and Inspections Division scheduled their meeting.
“It was a very open discussion of what are the issues and how do we resolve that,” Gissel said after the gathering in City Hall.
A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed at an OYO Motel off Interstate 12 on April 21. After the killing, The Advocate reported that Baton Rouge Police had responded to 11 shootings, 11 assaults, 13 burglaries, seven weapons-related “disturbances,” four fights, 28 overdoses and a hit-and-run at the motel within the previous 15 months, but no action had been taken against the motel operator.
A Metro Council ordinance passed four years ago had mandated that hotels and motels apply for permits through the city-parish. The city-parish, in turn, could suspend or revoke those permits due to activity that "negatively impacts the health, safety and welfare” of guests or people who live nearby. Activity that would be tracked includes how many law enforcement calls are logged at locations over a short period of time.
Gissel admitted the ordinance hasn't been used as intended to police the seedier hotel and motels that have been a problem. On April 22, he said not a single hotel had been fined or shut down since the ordinance passed, even though dozens had never even sought a permit since the law was passed.
Problems with the ordinance include complicated language on how to identify businesses out of compliance, a lack of funding for the ordinance’s enforcement and tracking of businesses, and the need to spell out an appeals process for businesses deemed out of compliance, Gissel said.
Changes to the ordinance will have to be approved by Metro Council. District 9 Councilman Dwight Hudson, one of the few current members who was serving on the council when the ordinance first passed, is taking the lead on crafting the amendments.
“Everyone who participated understood the value of the proactive nature of this ordinance and are committed to seeing it through so it’s used properly,” Hudson said. “There are quite a number of issues to work through, so that will take some time, but we are going to start that process immediately.”
Councilwoman Laurie Adams, whose District 11 contains the OYO Motel, also attended the meeting.
The city-parish wants to begin requiring hotels to reapply for permits on an annual basis to make it easier to track changes in name and ownership, which is frequently the case with spots like the OYO motels, Gissel said. The $100 fee for the application should also be increased — how much is yet to be determined — in order to fund the ordinance’s enforcement and tracking provisions, Gissel said.
Spelling out the appeals process for citations is another element the current ordinance doesn't clearly address, Hudson said. Creating the process will likely be the most cumbersome of the needed changes, Hudson said.
“The other largest part is going to ensuring that BRPD and the sheriff’s office are identifying the hotels that are problematic so we know to go in and check their numbers and ensure their compliance,” Hudson said.
While officials discuss changes to the ordinance, the permitting office has been sending warning letters to hotels and motels that haven’t properly registered with the city-parish for the last few weeks, Gissel said. About 50 such businesses hadn’t properly registered as of April 22. That number had dropped to 33 out of 113 hotels and motels in the parish on Tuesday afternoon, Gissel said.
There are also 11 hotels and motels on the city’s “watch list” for excessive criminal activity taking place, Gissel said.
About half of those on the watch list are located in Adams’ District 11, she said.
“I’ve been hearing from constituents off and on about incidents happening at hotels,” Adams said. “The murder brought wider attention, and it’s sad that that’s what it took, but it’s been happening for a while.”
The timeline for when the amendments will be introduced to the council is still unknown, Hudson said.
Hudson and Adams will meet with the Parish Attorney’s Office next week to go through a rough draft of the amendments. From there, those at the meeting on Tuesday will reconvene to continue editing the draft, Hudson said.