Why is a fence blocking the sidewalk around the new school construction off Azrok Avenue in Jefferson Terrace/Inniswold Estates?
Matt Watson, East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Councilman for District 11, says in a Facebook post, "I drove new East Baton Rouge School Board president Mike Gaudet out to the site to meet with Ronnie from Cangelosi Ward and get the reason why.
"The existing sidewalk is to be removed to allow utility connections to be made and prevent contractor parking outside the fenced area which would lead to mud being tracked throughout the area. The final project will have the current sidewalk replaced with a public accessible walking path."
South Harrell's Ferry traffic
With the amount of traffic coming from South Harrell’s Ferry Road heading west and turning north onto Millerville Road, traffic backs up past the Southeast Middle School. If the center lane at the light were allowed to turn right on green, it would allow for more traffic to flow onto Millerville. This would only take a couple of signs and paint for lane marking.
Ingolf A. Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, says, "Looking at the intersection geometry, a dual right turn would need some work on the concrete radius as an 18 wheeler could not make the turn today without using the inside northbound through lane, which is where the second right turn car would be.
"We’ll ask the signal engineer to look into the timings for this lane as it gets green for 2 of the 3 phases so there may be some room for improvement.
"Seems with the new widening of South Harrell's Ferry and Millerville, more people are realizing that the Millerville I-12 ramp is easier and faster than the O’Neal on-ramp. This is where all of the additional traffic is coming from."