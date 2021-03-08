Attorney General Jeff Landry was ordered last week to release public records related to a sexual harassment investigation of one of his top aides, in an unusual lawsuit against one of our reporters, Andrea Gallo, for seeking the records.
Meanwhile, LSU leaders for years ignored warnings that the university did not have the proper systems in place to handle sexual misconduct complaints, that former head football coach Les Miles was sexually harassing students and that assault survivors were losing faith in the system, a law firm’s investigation revealed last week.
Both the Landry and LSU stories have involved countless hours of work by our investigative journalism team. And we would like to invite you to a discussion between staff writer Andrea Gallo and editor Gordon Russell as they provide an inside look at the reporting that's been done -- and what's still to come.
Watch their live discussion below, starting at 8 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here.
