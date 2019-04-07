GONZALES — When former Ascension Parish President Ronnie Hughes went to the public in 2006 to pitch a half-cent sales tax for roads, he pointed to a study that found the parish had transportation needs totaling $700 million through 2026.

It never made it on the ballot. And now, a little more than 13 years later, a new study has found that the cost to meet Ascension's growing transportation needs has almost doubled.

Under development on and off for three years by engineering firm HNTB, the parish's nearly finished master transportation plan is expected to project $1.25 billion in road network needs over the next 25 years — a period in which the parish's population is expected to increase by 55,000.

"We are looking ahead to the future to see what we need to start doing to plan for that," said Mike Enlow, assistant director of the parish Department of Public Works.

After earlier public meetings, the public will get another chance this week to see how a proposed parish transportation plan is shaping up during open house meetings in Gonzales and Donaldsonville. The Parish Council Transportation Committee and full council will later review it for approval, parish officials said.

The transportation plan is part of Ascension government's attempts to get a handle on population growth that's being driven by the economic climate and well-regarded public schools.

Between 2000 and 2017, Ascension Parish's population grew by 59 percent, from 77,347 to 122,948 people, census estimates say.

The road plan has been developed in parallel with a new comprehensive plan for the parish's development. The Center for Planning Excellence, a nonprofit planning organization based in Baton Rouge, has been building that document around the same population estimates for 2042 that are being used for the road plan.

While the planning efforts are mostly looking forward, they have also been working in concert with the Move Ascension program, which is focused on the parish's most immediate transportation needs.

The transportation plan, which is expected to cost close to $800,000, was delayed for a time to get Move Ascension started in 2016. That program now has accumulated funding approaching $60 million from a combination of local and state sources and long-term debt to start building smaller-scale road safety and capacity projects.

After a few years of design, survey and land acquisition, the first of those projects, new turn lanes for Henry Road at La. 73, are expected to be put to bid for clearing and grubbing soon, parish officials said.

Parish officials said the transportation plan, to be presented to the public at open house meetings this week, will call for $700 million in spending to improve safety and add traffic capacity on state and federal highways running through the parish.

The open house meetings on the plan will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Parish Courthouse, 300 Houmas St. in Donaldsonville and on Thursday at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex, 615 E. Worthey St. in Gonzales.

Enlow said the plan, of necessity, has had to focus to some extent on the state and federal highways that are the major routes in and out of the parish — La. 30, Airline Highway, Interstate 10, La. 42 and La. 73.

He noted that Ascension is in a somewhat of a unique position in that it has commuters driving into the parish to work in plants along the Mississippi River, commuters driving out of the parish to work in Baton Rouge and inter-state traffic using I-10.

"The majority of that throughput is using the state highways," he said.

He said the transportation master plan will allow the parish to bring these priorities to the state Department of Transportation and Development when it does its own state road prioritization and to give Ascension's legislative delegation a basis to argue for more state funding.

"So we have data now," Enlow said.

Taking into account prior recommendations from the public, the plan also prioritizes the road projects.

He said the plan doesn't argue for new funding streams but lays out what the parish has available. It isn't enough to cover $1.25 billion in work over the next 25 years.

"This is simply a blue print," Enlow said of the plan.

The parish's dedicated road tax, which is two-thirds of a half-cent sales tax, takes in about $6 million to $8 million per year. The parish also collects road impact fees on new development.

In past administrations, some surplus from the general 1-cent sales tax was also shifted to roads, sometimes a few million dollars per year in good years, but other demands with undedicated revenue sources, like recreation, also compete for those dollars.

The Move Ascension program has benefited from about $10 million that had been sitting in the road construction fund, which in years past had received some of those sales tax transfers.