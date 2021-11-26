The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office annual Christmas Crusade that collects money and new toys for children is set to kick off the Saturday following Thanksgiving.
Sheriff Jason Ard anticipates a higher need than previous years because of Hurricane Ida.
In 2016, the program served just under 500 families, which included about 1,200 kids. Since then, Ard said there has been a steady increase. In 2020 those numbers had reached almost to 700 families and just over 1,500 kids.
"With the new hurricane…it’s probably going to be even larger," Ard said at last week's parish council meeting. ""We need all the help we can get."
The program was started in 1987 and has been an annual tradition for the sheriff's department since then.
"It’s a great opportunity for us to give back to the community who y’all know as well as I do is very giving to us,” Ard said.
All donations are tax deductible.
Volunteers will be stationed at the Wal-Marts in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson, as well as Bass Pro Shops to collect donations.
Donation Dates:
- Saturday, November 27th – 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday, November 28th – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Thursday, December 2nd – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Friday December 3rd – 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Saturday, December 4th – 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday, December 5th – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Thursday, December 9th – 12:30pm-7:30pm
- Friday, December 10th – 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Saturday, December 11th – 9:00am – 7:30pm
- Sunday, December 12th – 12:30pm-7:30pm
Donations can also be mailed to Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade, P.O. Box 1515, Livingston, LA 70754.
Applications will be accepted Nov. 29 through Dec. 3, and Dec. 6 through Dec. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 29225 Woodside Drive, Walker, next to the Woodside Landfill.
Applicants or a representative must bring proof of residence in the parish, a birth certificate for each child — or another official document listing their birth date — and proof of income for all persons living in the household or proof of food stamps.
The age limit for children is 12 years old and younger.
The toy delivery date is Friday, Dec. 17 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Applicants must be home to receive the deliveries.