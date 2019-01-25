GONZALES — In a move that they say signals broader regional cooperation for the future, Livingston and Ascension parish leaders and a top levee district official finalized a deal Friday that will allow stalled work to move forward on a proposed levee extension in Ascension.

The project had been held up since May due to a lawsuit filed by Livingston Parish officials, who voiced concerns it could exacerbate flooding there.

But Livingston and Ascension officials, along with U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, struck an optimistic tone Friday that the parties could resolve their remaining differences over the $24 million Laurel Ridge Levee extension.

They said they see the levee extension and other mitigation projects as the cornerstone of broader regional cooperation over flood control in the Amite River Basin.

Graves said officials with the parishes and Pontchartrain Levee District have been meeting "to make sure that we're working together in a unified matter, to make sure that we're not again saving Peter to flood Paul, but we're truly advancing the interests of all citizens of south Louisiana."

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, Pontchartrain Levee District President Ricky Bosco and several other officials signed the agreement Friday during a news conference at the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales.

The levee district is sharing in the cost of the levee extension and is handling its pre-construction phases.

Asked at the news conference, the Ascension leaders said that permit timelines for the levee weren't a major factor in the deal. The parish is already one year into one of its two-year permits but it can be extended. However, Graves suggested there was some urgency for a resolution because so much federal flood control money became available in response to the August 2016 flood.

"The last thing in the world we needed was to have $3 billion in federal funds sitting out there while folks were fighting," Graves said.

He said that disputes about how to use federal funds, in his experience, can lead to their loss as other states grab them for use for projects in their own jurisdictions.

Ricks said having that federal money available provides Livingston leaders some security that any possible impact from the levee could be mitigated, which helped open up discussions on a deal.

"That made it a lot, a lot better to reach out and say, 'OK, I'm willing to sit down now and talk again and see what we can do to have some sort of understanding between the parishes,'" Ricks said.

Ascension Parish officials have been eyeing an extension of the Laurel Ridge Levee, their eastern flood protection barrier in the Amite River Basin, since the late 1970s. They have proposed paying for it with a combination of local drainage tax dollars and help from the levee district, for which Ascension residents also pay property tax.

But Livingston Parish officials balked early last year after the extension received a key wetlands permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, making the long-sought extension a real possibility.

Livingston officials worried the extension of the levee system in the river basin would push more water on their residents in times of high water, especially in the low-lying areas from Port Vincent to the south. Livingston officials sued Ascension and the levee district in May to block the project.

The agreement Friday holds that state court suit in abeyance. In the interim, the deal allows engineering and land acquisition to continue on the 4.5-mile extension, but not construction, until all sides reach a final consensus on the levee's flood impact.

Engineering work on the levee is expected to take about eight months. When asked what would be necessary to bring a final consensus and allow the levee's construction, the parish leaders and Graves pointed to a number of steps.

Ascension Parish officials have highlighted a proposal to dig channels under La. 22 in Acy to allow water outside the parish levee system to flow more easily to the south — the highway's elevated road bed serves as a dam to halt flow, Ascension engineers say — but Ricks said a collection of projects might be necessary. Among them, he said, would be clearing out portions of the lower Amite to improve water flow.

The parishes are also waiting on the results on a state study of the entire basin. Graves added that the Army Corps of Engineers is separately studying how the planned Comite River Diversion Canal, planned drainage improvements in East Baton Rouge Parish and other proposed work would affect flooding lower in the basin and any side effects from the levee's extension.

Matassa also said his parish has been sharing with Livingston all the data created by engineering firms working on the levee and La. 22 project to further that analysis.

But residents in the southern portion of Livingston Parish also have been vocal about their concerns over the proposed levee.

Noting that area's long experience with flooding, Ricks shared doubts Friday that Livingston leaders could convince all those residents to go for the levee extension, even if studies come back showing the project, possibly in combination with other mitigation, won't worsen their flooding.

He eventually offered a hopeful "maybe" to that prospect but said he and other Livingston officials would consider what the analyses ultimately show and make a decision based off their findings.

"The facts are the facts," Matassa added.