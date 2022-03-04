The security in and around City Hall will tighten soon.
Officials are being somewhat tight-lipped on exactly what measures are set to take place to better fortify the entrance and exit points at the downtown building, but metal detectors at the main first floor entrances are included.
"It's something we've talked about for a little while but had the issue of trying to figure out where we would get the funding to do it," said Darryl Gissel, the city-parish's chief administrative officer. East Baton Rouge will use pandemic aid issued to cities over the last two years.
Gissel said some of the building's deficiencies became glaring during the pandemic when it took multiple teams of employees and law enforcement personnel to man entry and exit points to ensure employees and visitors were wearing masks and following other COVID-related protocols.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks is set to lead further discussions around the topic at next week's Metro Council meeting. She's asking the administration to identify outside threats, entrance security, internal security and what powers the council might have in that area.
"I just want to see what we have the right to do and not to do," she said. "It's a public building and there are ordinances in some cities and states where you at least have to sign in and show an ID if you're entering to do anything."
Currently, the public is allowed to migrate in and out of City Hall, during business hours, without having to show ID or sign in. The public is also free to roam many parts of the building, although some areas and offices are restricted and can only be accessed through electronic badges and fobs. There's usually an armed police officer or constables seated at the front desk near the first floor main back entrance.
But Banks said there have been reports of people lurking in the halls and/or filming around the building who when approached by law enforcements officials often ignored them since they were not obligated to identify themselves or state their purpose in City Hall.
"We don't have any guidance on how to handle that," Banks said. "We're not trying to violate anyone's rights, but you also don't know if you're being targeted."
Gissel said its likely the administration's discussion with the Metro Council will happen in an executive session.
"We don't want to tell the world our security plans," he said.
Whatever measures that will take place are getting paid for through the city-parish's use of the one-time cash infusion from the million it has received in American Rescue Plan money.
"Our lobby is not really set up in a modern way," Gissel said. "We're changing the entrance to tie in with some of the work being done with the (Baton Rouge River Center) theater next door. That's been part of the plan for the last two years."