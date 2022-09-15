After Saturday's traffic nightmare during the historic game between LSU and Southern, some members of East Baton Rouge Parish's Alcoholic Beverage Control Board said keeping bars open an hour later could alleviate gridlock at future home games.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Louisiana penned a letter in opposition to any proposal that keeps bars open later, saying it would increase the likelihood of drunk driving incidents and make the roads less safe.
Other board members opposed the item in its original form during a special board meeting Thursday because of its uniform application to any home game, whether it kicks off at 11 a.m. or in the evening.
That opposition led to the resolution being amended to allow bars to stay open an hour later — until 3 a.m. — only on nights that LSU or Southern play a football game in the parish that kicks off after 5 p.m.
The resolution, which was narrowly approved as amended 4-3 by the board, will require Metro Council's support to become law.
LSU and Southern fans who attended Saturday's game said the traffic was the worst they had seen in decades of attending games in Baton Rouge. People spent hours sitting in cars to travel a handful of miles before and after the game, and a New Orleans resident said it took 5 hours drive home following the game.
The special board meeting was called for Thursday afternoon by Chairman Scott Wilfong, who said he brought the resolution as a potential solution to the traffic woes by spreading out the rush to bars following games.
Despite the original framing of the debate, a vast majority of the discussion in support of the resolution centered around the positive impact on the business of bar owners rather than an impact of traffic on game days. Board members pointed to the lack of business that many bars in Tigerland get following evening games because the games often end only a couple hours before closing time.
"It's not a way to fix traffic, it's a way to fix the bars because of the traffic," said Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, who attended the meeting to listen to the discussion.
"Only flying is going to fix the traffic," she added.
Co-owners of Reggie's and Fred's Bar & Grill, popular bars in Tigerland, attended the meeting to support the resolution.
Jason Nay, co-owner of Fred's, and Darren Adams, co-owner of Reggie's, both said business in Tigerland is way down on nights that LSU has late football games.
A later closing time would also allow for ride-share services driving students home to spread out their trips and drive more people home, which would help prevent drunk driving, Nay said.
"Uber keeps people from drunk driving," Nay said. "If we can give them more time, that keeps people off the road."
Metro Council will have the opportunity to tackle the resolution at the next council meeting on Wednesday, although that would require an emergency declaration.
Amoroso and Councilman Aaron Moak, who also attended the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board meeting, both said they wanted to receive more community feedback before taking a stance on the issue. Both said they don't think the discussion should be rushed and would be unlikely to support an emergency declaration to quickly vote on the measure.
The item would then require an introduction and likely wouldn't be voted on by the council until late October.
LSU plays at home on Saturday as well as on Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and Nov. 19.
Southern plays at home Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Nov. 12.