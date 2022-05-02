Ex-LSU baseball player Jordan Faircloth, a lawyer who finished first in the primary election for a spot on the 19th Judicial District Court bench, has asked East Baton Rouge Parish voting officials to conduct a recount after losing by just two votes in Saturday's runoff.
Officials with the parish's Clerk of Court's Office said the recount will likely begin at 10 a.m. Thursday. They were still determining a location where the recount will take place, according to office spokesman Fred Sliman.
"Certified election commissioners will be brought in and paid to perform the recounting of the hand ballots, working in conjunction with the Parish Board of Election Supervisors in teams to verify all hand-countable paper ballots submitted in the election," Sliman said.
Faircloth will have to pay $1,600 for the recount, Sliman said. That money would be refunded should the outcome be different.
Lionel Rainey, a political consultant working with Faircloth's campaign, said they've asked for a hand recount of all absentee and early voting ballots, to ensure they are valid on multiple levels.
"This is something that the public deserves and both candidates should want," Rainey said. "When it's this close, everyone will want to make sure every vote counted should have been counted. This is just making sure the number is right."
Former federal prosecutor Brad Myers defeated Faircloth with 6,073 votes to Faircloth's 6,071 votes in Saturday night's runoff, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. Both men are Republicans looking to replace retired Judge William Morvant, a Republican who served on the Baton Rouge state court from 1997 until the end of last year.
In an emailed response after learning that Faircloth's campaign team had filed the recount request, Myers said he had faith the parish's election officials would carry out the process "swiftly and accurately."
"Requesting a recount is a regular part of the election process," Myers wrote. "Regardless of the outcome, I want to thank not only my supporters but everyone who voted. This close election is a real life example of what we learned in grade school civics classes—that every vote counts."
Myers is set to serve the remainder of Morvant's unexpired Division E term, which doesn't end until the close of 2026. The Division E seat includes south Baton Rouge and southeast East Baton Rouge Parish.
Sliman said candidates "infrequently" ask that ballots be re-tallied, citing the last recounts conducted by the parish's Clerk's Office occurred in the state Senate race between Steve Carter and Franklin Foil in 2019. Originally the election results showed that both men had tied. It was later discovered through the recount that Foil had actually edged ahead by four votes that were counted differently than they should have been.
And before that, the 2014 Juvenile Court judge's race in which Adam Haney prevailed over incumbent Kathleen Richey.