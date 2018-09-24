A state appellate court has dismissed a suit filed by East Baton Rouge against the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over a police tax.

Beginning in the 1950s the city collected a 0.87-mill property tax for the police department, sometimes known as the three-platoon tax. Under an old state law, municipalities were allowed to collect small public safety taxes without voter approval, but last year the state's auditors said that, under current law, taxpayers must be allowed to cast a ballot on the matter.

The parish attorney's office fought the finding, but the local court sided with the legislative auditor, and the 1st Louisiana Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed the suit on Monday.

It has become a moot point, Judge Timothy Kelley opined. Baton Rouge officials put the tax on the ballot in April, and after paying the millage for six decades, voters approved it.

The three-platoon collection is a small portion of the Baton Rouge Police Department budget, accounting for about $1.7 million of the agency's $92.6 million operating costs. A homeowner with a house worth $200,000 and a homestead exemption will pay $10.88 in 2018.

Early voting begins Saturday in Baton Rouge; voters get rare chance to weigh in on police tax For the first time in 60 years, Baton Rouge voters have the chance to decide the fate of a small property tax for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The state wasn't taking a position for or against the tax, it was only interested that the government was collecting money legally, said Jenifer Schaye, general counsel for the Legislative Auditor.

Baton Rouge was the only hold-out, she continued. In the past New Orleans, Lake Charles and Shreveport also collected small public safety taxes without voter approval. New Orleans got an exemption written into the state constitution in the 1970s, Lake Charles passed a referendum in the 1990s and Shreveport recently put the matter to a successful vote without protest, Schaye said.