Local business owner Darryl Hurst was appointed Wednesday to a temporary position on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council, filling the vacant District 5 seat.
Hurst, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the same seat in 2020, will now hold the position until a March 26 special election to select who will serve out the remainder of former Councilwoman Erika Green’s term. Hurst is running in that election.
Securing eight out of 11 possible council votes Wednesday evening, Hurst beat three other contenders who applied for the appointment.
The other applicants were East Baton Rouge School Board member Dadrius Lanus, educator Edna Buchanan and event planner Markeda Ann Cottonham. Cottonham did not attend Wednesday's meeting to speak to the council before the vote.
The seat was vacated at the beginning of the year when Green resigned after being elected in November as a judge for East Baton Rouge Family Court.