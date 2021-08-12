East Baton Rouge Parish remained Louisiana's largest parish in 2020 and grew slightly faster than the state average over the past decade, hitting 456,781 people, new census data show.
Louisiana's capital parish grew by nearly 3.8% between 2010 and 2020. Some outlying parishes both east and west of East Baton Rouge grew faster and helped the 12-parish region push past 1 million people.
But only a few parishes in the Baton Rouge area grew. More lost population since 2010. And the Baton Rouge area as a whole grew half as fast as it did between 2000 and 2010, when Hurricane Katrina swelled the population overnight, the new data show.
Only Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Tangipahoa and West Baton Rouge parishes saw growth, and all but East Baton Rouge had growth rates that approached or exceeded 10% since 2010.
Louisiana's population grew by 2.7% between 2010 and 2020 to 4.658 million people.
But the other parishes in the region — Assumption, East Feliciana, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James and West Feliciana — all saw population declines between 2010 and 2020. Between 2000 and 2010, only East Feliciana had lost population.
Statewide, the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas were part of a population trend that saw Louisiana growth largely confined to the bottom third of the state.
The upper two-thirds largely saw population declines as Louisiana lagged the nation in growth overall. Just 19 of 64 parishes in Louisiana saw population growth of any kind since 2010.
Much of the state's growth this past decade has happened in areas that the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change announced recently could see a 1.5 foot rise in the Gulf of Mexico over the next three decades.
The combined effect of climate change spurred by carbon emissions and subsidence of the state's coast will cause the relative rise in the Gulf, the UN report says.
The new population data for Louisiana's parishes were part of a new dump of information from the 2020 census that's expected to give a detailed snapshot of the nation at the most local levels.
Ascension Parish was the Baton Rouge area's fastest and Louisiana's second fastest growing parish at just less than 18% since 2010, hitting 126,500 people.
In third place statewide and second in the Baton Rouge area was West Baton Rouge Parish, which has seen its population rise by 14.3% since 2010.
Even with that sharp growth, West Baton Rouge still had just about one-fifth of Ascension's population, at 27,199.
Livingston Parish, long a leading growth area in Baton Rouge, fell to third in the region, with 11.1% growth since 2010. The parish had 142,282 people in 2020, adding more than 14,250 people since 2010.
Both Livingston and Ascension have coastlines that touch Lake Maurepas and are among the parishes in the Baton Rouge area more susceptible to changing sea levels.
Despite the slower growth, East Baton Rouge Parish actually had the second largest raw population increase in the Baton Rouge area since 2010, up 16,610 people. Ascension had the highest since 2010 at 19,285.
The Census Bureau released the national and state-level counts in late April. The release of information on Thursday provides a more granular look at states, parishes, cities and towns.
While the first batch of information will be used to determine how many representatives each state has in Congress -- a process known as apportionment -- the latest batch will be used for redistricting.
That process sets the boundaries of state legislative and congressional districts, as well as a countless parish, city, school board and other local districts.