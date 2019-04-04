GONZALES — Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Baton Rouge teen and are looking for two other people suspected of a role in a home-invasion and attempted armed robbery last week.
Three males broke into a house shortly before 11 p.m. March 25 and brandished handguns at four people who were inside the residence on La. 621 near Gonzales, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement Thursday.
During the attempted robbery, deputies added, Brennan Shy, 17, forced one of the victims move at gunpoint from one part of the home to another.
The assailants fled before deputies arrived and never were able to steal anything from the home, Webre said.
Sheriff's detectives later identified Shy as one of the three people involved in the attempted robbery and were able to pick him up Wednesday, online records show.
Shy was booked on four counts of attempted armed robbery and of attempted armed robbery with a firearm and single counts of home invasion and aggravated kidnapping, Webre said.
The teen remained in parish jail Thursday awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.
Those with information on this case should call the parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636, text to 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must reach Crime Stoppers immediately.