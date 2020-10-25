The 27th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, Tropical Storm Zeta, grew out of a tropical depression Sunday morning, and increased in strength throughout the afternoon.
In its 4 p.m. forecast, the National Hurricane Service said Zeta's maximum sustained winds grew to 50 mph despite its movement being nearly stationary.
The storm is currently located about 305 miles south-southeast of the western tip of Cuba, and about 300 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.
Forecasters say the storm is expected to approach the Louisiana Gulf coast as a hurricane by midweek, possibly becoming a hurricane in a day or so before it moves near or over the Yucatan Peninsula. Zeta, however, is forecast to weaken back into a tropical storm just before making landfall.
Brigette Lin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Slidell, said forecasters were looking at a possible Wednesday landfall for Zeta, with a track anywhere from Louisiana, probably the eastern part of the state, to the Florida panhandle.
"We're urging people to check their supplies and follow the forecasts," Lin said. "We're still working on learning how intensive the storm will be; it could be a Category 1 hurricane or a strong tropical storm" when it approaches the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.
If Zeta makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the fifth named storm to do so this year, setting a new record going back to 1851, when hurricane record-keeping began, said Barry Keim, Louisiana's state climatologist.
Other storms that made landfall in the state this season were tropical storms Cristobal and Marco and hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The year 2020 joins 2005, the year of Katrina and Rita, as bringing hurricane seasons with the most named storms — 27 for both.
"They were forecasting a well-above-average season, but nothing like this," Keim said.
An average hurricane season has 12 named storms; early forecasts had looked at perhaps 19 to 20 for the season.
"It's obviously been crazy this hurricane season," Keim said.
Other records, he said, have been broken as well: 24 of the 27 named storms this season had the earliest formations since data-tracking began 175 years ago.
The reasons this hurricane season is so bad, he said, is that there are above normal temperatures at sea surface in the Atlantic, and, at the same time, very little of the upper atmospheric wind shears that can dampen the development of a hurricane.
There's still more than a month left in this year's hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30. Any December storm will also be counted in the 2020 season.
"We're not out of the woods yet," Lin said.
Effects of Zeta, as it approaches the coast this week, will be increased chances of rain and thunderstorms in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette, depending on where the storm's center is, Lin said.
"New Orleans has the most chance of also getting wind gusts," she said.
Rain bands will accompany Zeta, "but it's really difficult to predict where the rain bands are," Lin said.
Anyone in one, though, is likely to know it, she said.
"If you're in the 'right spot' under a rain band, it could be several inches of rain," Lin said.