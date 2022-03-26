Three teens were hospitalized after a fight broke out at Baton Rouge's juvenile detention center Friday night, resulting in damage to facility property, the mayor's office said.
According to office spokesman Mark Armstrong, the inmates were taken for treatment after they were involved in a "youth to youth" altercation shortly before 10:30 p.m.
He declined to provide details or elaborate on what caused the fight, but said that the mayor's office classified the incident as "non-critical," meaning no one escaped and there were no serious injuries, including among staff.
Armstrong noted that the juveniles were transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure and were returned to the facility a few hours later. They will face charges currently being filed through Baton Rouge police.
The incident was "not unusual for any type of detention center," he said.