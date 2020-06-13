One person was killed after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge, according to a Louisiana State Police report.
Brennan Butler, 19, died after his vehicle went off the road into a ditch and struck a culvert shortly after 1 a.m., LSP said.
An LSP report said Butler was driving eastbound on Burbank when, for unknown reasons, he passed another eastbound vehicle on the right shoulder and subsequently ran off the roadway to the right.
He was reportedly wearing his seat belt but sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LSP said impairment is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken. The crash is still under investigation.