The state Inspector General's Office found insufficient evidence to support criminal charges against the executive director and a board member for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging after an investigation into the writing of a client's will that raised widespread concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

Inspector General Stephen Street said Monday evening that his office has finished its investigation into the actions of Council on Aging board member Dorothy Jackson and Executive Director Tasha Clark-Amar. Investigators concluded that "the evidence did not establish probable cause that any criminal laws were violated."

But Street also noted the investigation was limited to questions of criminal wrongdoing and said his office offers "no opinion on whether there were any civil, administrative or policy violations."

The case remains mired in civil litigation as actors on both sides await judgments that will determine its ultimate outcome.

+2 Fired Southern Law professor, Council on Aging member Dorothy Jackson sues university Attorney Dorothy Jackson, whom the Southern University Law Center fired earlier this year after a flap related to the East Baton Rouge Council…

Jackson wrote a will for Helen Plummer in 2016 that would have allowed Clark-Amar to collect more than $100,000 over 20 years for overseeing Plummer's estate. Plummer was a client of the council at the time.

But her family claimed they had never heard of the council's executive director until Plummer died at age 95. Relatives accused both Clark-Amar and Jackson of swindling Plummer. Clark-Amar and Jackson later disassociated themselves from the will and estate, though the episode has sprouted multiple civil suits and cost Jackson her job as a tenured law professor at Southern University.

Jackson's attorney, Joel Porter, said Monday evening that the results of the Inspector General's investigation support his client's claims of innocence, which she has maintained "since day one."

"My client has all intentions of clearing her name. She did nothing wrong other than trying to fulfill the wishes of a dying lady," Porter said. "And yet the Plummer family went out and defamed her. … Her life was ruined — was destroyed by this false narrative just because she was doing her job."

Jackson ran Southern University's Elder Law Clinic as a tenured professor until she was fired from the university in February. She wrote the will for Plummer through the Elder Law Clinic, but she decided to handle the case as a private attorney once Plummer died and the succession proceedings began.

Law center administrators raised questions during multiple investigations into Jackson's actions about whether it was a conflict of interest for Jackson to write the will benefiting Clark-Amar. Some also testified that it was wrong for Jackson to use the university's free clinic to derive a private client who would pay for her services.

+2 SU Board of Supervisors unanimously upholds Jackson's firing The Southern University board of supervisors voted unanimously Friday to uphold the firing of law professor Dorothy Jackson, who was terminate…

But Jackson filed her own lawsuit against the university in June alleging that the Southern University administration, legal counsel and board of supervisors violated her due process rights during the termination proceedings. Jackson appealed her termination to the Southern board of supervisors in April but they declined to overturn it. She also filed a defamation claim in May against Plummer's family.

Clark-Amar had previously filed her own defamation lawsuit against the family, accusing Plummer's relatives of going on "a defaming rampage making disparaging comments in every news outlet that would print their defaming statements." Her attorney did not respond to a request for comment Monday night.

The will would have allowed Clark-Amar to pay herself $500 a month from the estate over 20 years.

The state Inspector General's office issued at least five subpoenas in October 2017 that revealed the office had opened an investigation into the actions of the council executive director and a board member in response to an allegation of "undue influence" in the writing of Plummer's will, according to court documents. Investigators subpoenaed Clark-Amar's phone records for outgoing and incoming phone calls and text messages in an attempt to determine "the true relationships" among Clark-Amar, Jackson and Plummer.