VACHERIE — A 73-year-old man brought a shotgun on the grounds outside Vacherie Elementary School on Thursday morning while hunting for birds, authorities said.
Instead of bagging his prey, though, Huey P. Oubre, of Vacherie, landed in St. James Parish Prison on counts of criminal trespass and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student or non-student on school property, authorities added.
Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said in a statement Thursday that school officials spotted a man with a shotgun under a pavilion next to the main school buildings shortly before 7:42 a.m.
School officials told the man, later determined to be Oubre, that he had to leave immediately, Martin said.
By the time sheriff's deputies arrived, Oubre had left without incident but they found him later at a local business in Vacherie, Martin said.
Oubre explained then that he brought the shotgun to Vacherie Elementary to hunt for birds on the school grounds. He was arrested and the shotgun was found in his vehicle, Martin said.
Oubre remained in parish jail Thursday afternoon awaiting the setting of bail, Martin said.