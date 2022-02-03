Ascension Parish investigators may not know for another month or two if a woman whose body was found in a plastic container left in a pickup truck had died from a drug overdose as authorities initially feared, sheriff's deputies said.
The Ascension Parish coroner found fentanyl in the system of Crystal Scott but at an undetermined level, deputies added in a Facebook statement Wednesday evening.
Sheriff's deputies have speculated that Scott, 24, may have overdosed, but determining whether enough fentanyl was in her body to kill her will have to wait on a full toxicological report, which could take up to two months to finish.
The coroner found no signs of trauma, however, on Scott's body, deputies said.
In a video statement released on Facebook earlier this week, Sheriff Bobby Webre said investigators are looking for three people who may have known or been with Scott the day she died.
"The detectives are not leaving any stone unturned," said Webre, who issued the statement after he and others attended Scott's autopsy.
Those being sought are Sedrick Credit, Ashley Simoneaux and Ladrius Alverez, deputies said. No ages or home addresses were provided.
Deputies don't have a home address for Scott but believe she is "of Ascension Parish." Deputies identified Scott on Tuesday as the victim after notifying next of kin, Webre said.
Detectives have developed most of their initial information about what happened from four people who live or hang around a home at the end of Rue De La Bois Road, a dead-end road off Bayou Narcisse Road north of Gonzales, Webre said.
He has said the truck where Scott's body was found was parked in front of that home.
A man who lived at the home reported on Friday that he had found Scott's body in a plastic container in the truck while he was looking for something of value, Webre said.
People in the area would throw things in the truck's bed to reuse or sell later, witnesses have told investigators.
Webre has speculated that someone who was with Scott when she overdosed may have feared reporting her death and left her body in the plastic bin.
Anyone with information that could help deputies in this investigation should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or to Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Calls to Crime Stoppers must be immediate to receive a cash reward, deputies said.