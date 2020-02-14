A rezoning request from a developer looking to build a new convenience store and gas station near the intersection of Plank Road and Choctaw Drive has been pulled from consideration by the city-parish's Planning Commission.

An amended agenda for the Planning Commission's meeting Monday indicates Bluefin Development withdrew their request on Thursday to rezone the seven lots they targeted from limited residential to heavy commercial in the 2500 block of Plank Road. But it doesn't say why it was pulled.

The request came a month after the parish's redevelopment authority Build Baton Rouge announced an ambitious revitalization plan for the once-thriving economic corridor.

Michael Petty, a landscape architect and project manager, who submitted the rezoning request could not be reached Friday afternoon for comment.

The request had garnered a groundswell of opposition from the surrounding community and the city-parish's redevelopment authority, who didn't want to see another packaged liquor store pop up on Plank Road.

Their argument: there are already too many liquor concentrated in the community.

The Planning Commission had received more than 100 comment cards in opposition during its January meeting where the item was deferred until February.

Chris Tyson, president and CEO of Build Baton Rouge, said Friday he hadn't spoken with the applicant and doesn't know what the plan forward is for them, but that his organization will remain committed to ensuring any development that occurs along the corridor addresses residents' needs for "high-quality" retail options.

"We want to create a strong quality of place, particularly in severely disinvested corridors like Plank Road," Tyson said. "(and) this doesn't serve the image of the our economic development aims."