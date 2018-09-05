An idea that local NAACP officials have pushed to break up Baton Rouge's governance structure into a separate city council and parish council received backlash Wednesday, when the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced its opposition to the proposal.

Baton Rouge's governance model has been under scrutiny for years, and a number of efforts are under way to change it. Organizers for the proposed city of St. George have argued that those in the unincorporated southeastern part of the parish do not receive enough attention from City Hall, and therefore need to create their own city. Officials in north Baton Rouge have also questioned why City Hall has done little to invest in their community, and whether they need more representation.

All the while, the Metro Council has formed a "plan of government" committee that has floated the idea for the addition of at-large council seats.

NAACP officials: Baton Rouge needs its own city council again; here's why It is now time to stop the fake news stories and have a truthful conversation regarding the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish go…

The NAACP has been the primary figurehead driving the idea of creating a city council, and they announced their plans in July to ask Metro Council members to place a proposition on the ballot for voters to decide. One of the NAACP's primary complaints is that the consolidated city-parish government system in Baton Rouge hurts people who live in city limits, especially the black community.

While white residents outnumber black residents parish wide, black people are the majority within city limits. U.S. Census Bureau data shows that white people make up 48.1 percent of the parish population and black people make up 46.5 percent of the parish. But within city limits, the black population is 55.2 percent while the white population is 38.6 percent, according to 2017 census population estimates.

In a late July letter to the editor in The Advocate, NAACP officials wrote that the voters of Baton Rouge should have the chance to determine whether Baton Rouge should form a separate city council — which existed until 1983.

"The Metropolitan Council can remain as the East Baton Rouge Parish Council," wrote NAACP representatives Ernest Johnson and Mike McClanahan. "Many of the young voters have never had an opportunity to vote on this issue."

BRAC's board of directors announced Wednesday that they will oppose the attempt to create a separate city council. They likened the idea to the creation of St. George, saying they are concerned about adding "layers of government bureaucracy" and that the movement "promotes division and self-interest above leadership and solutions."

“We believe in a unified form of government for the city-parish," BRAC Board Chairman Ric Kearny said in a statement. "The creation of an additional body of government within East Baton Rouge goes against this belief, proposing yet another wedge between the people and communities of the parish.”

Check back later for more.