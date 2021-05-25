All expungement fees will be waived for the more than 100 defendants whose pending drug charges were recently dismissed because their cases required testimony from two Baton Rouge narcotics detectives accused of criminal misconduct.

The Baton Rouge NAACP is partnering with several other local organizations and agencies — including prosecutors and public defenders — to facilitate expungement for those defendants, the groups announced at a press conference Tuesday morning outside City Hall. The groups are hosting an event June 5 where the defendants can come for help getting their charges expunged for free.

That means avoiding the roughly $550 fee required to get anything expunged from the record, including arrests that never result in formal criminal charges. The money goes to various public agencies involved in expungement, including the law enforcement agency that made the arrest, Louisiana State Police, local prosecutors and the clerk of court.

Officials said Tuesday those agencies all agreed to waive the fees in these cases — which resulted in pending criminal charges against more than 100 people whose arrests involved the two disgraced BRPD narcotics detectives, Jason Acree and Jeremiah Ardoin. East Baton Rouge prosecutors decided to review ongoing cases where either officer was named on the subpoena list. Most of them have since been dismissed, a process the District Attorney recently called "a s--- show" for his office.

Both detectives now face their own criminal charges.

Ardoin was issued a misdemeanor summons in December after investigators found evidence he tried to buy suspected stolen electronics. Shortly after his arrest, Ardoin penned a memo accusing his colleagues and supervisors of even more egregious misconduct, saying detectives planted drugs on suspects, stopped people without probable cause and used prostitutes to set up drug dealers.

Ardoin also accused Acree of stealing marijuana out of the evidence room. Investigators soon corroborated that claim and Acree was booked into jail on possession with intent to distribute and malfeasance in office. He has since been arrested twice more in recent weeks on additional charges, including, most recently, obstruction of justice.

Alaina Bloodworth, social justice chair for the Baton Rouge NAACP, said waiving expungement fees represents a collective effort to make these defendants "as whole as possible." She said it demonstrates agreement about the seriousness of the allegations against the detectives, which have prompted a larger corruption probe into the entire BRPD narcotics division.

"What about attorney fees, bonding fees — jobs lost, families torn apart?" asked Ron Haley, a lawyer representing Ardoin. "Yes, these expungements are a good first step, but not the final step in getting these innocent people full restoration."

"Having a felony on your record can literally change the trajectory of your life," she said, noting barriers to employment, housing and more.

The expungement event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 on the sixth floor of Baton Rouge City Hall.

The following people and groups were involved in getting the fees waived: state Rep. Ted James, the Baton Rouge NAACP, the Baton Rouge Housing Authority, Voice of the Experienced, Employment BR, the YWCA of Baton Rouge, Martinet Legal Society, East Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender and MetroMorphosis.