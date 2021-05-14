The Baton Rouge fire chief announced his retirement Friday after serving almost five decades with the department, the last 19 years at its helm.
The announcement means Chief Ed Smith will go down in Baton Rouge history as the second longest-serving fire chief to date.
In a letter to the public Friday, Smith expressed his gratitude to a slew of people who supported him throughout his long career, especially his subordinates.
"The true heart and soul of this department are the ones that don the gear and jump on the rigs to run into something others are running away from," he wrote. "I will always be grateful for their hard work and dedication displayed through the many storms, floods and other disasters we encountered. … They will always be No. 1 in my heart."
In addition to his fellow firefighters and the citizens of Baton Rouge, Smith gave a shoutout to the doctors and nurses responsible for saving his life a couple years ago.
Smith has a heart condition and is awaiting a transplant. His heart currently beats with help from a surgically implanted device. While his health factored into the retirement decision, a department spokesman said the medical challenges did little to slow Smith down.
"Now I look forward with great expectations for what the future holds," the chief wrote in his farewell missive, saying he plans to spend time with his family, the people who "sacrificed so much to allow me to follow my dream of being a firefighter."
Smith will officially retire on Monday, and Chad Major will serve as interim chief until a replacement is selected, officials said Friday. Major retired from the fire department in 2020 after 32 years of service, most recently as administrative assistant to the chief.
"Thank you to Chief Smith for his 47 years of service to the Baton Rouge Fire Department and to our community," East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement Friday. "Chief Smith has guided Baton Rouge through many emergency situations over the years, always demonstrating strong leadership and a reassuring presence."