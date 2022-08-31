In the past two and a half years, $9-$10 billion in new industrial projects or significant expansions have been announced for Ascension Parish.
Methanex, CF Industries, Westlake, Shell, Huntsman, Lion Elastomers and others have all made announcements for new operations or significant expansions since 2019.
Many of those projects, though not all, are targeted for the parish's east bank corridor along La. 30, where traffic has steadily become a pressing worry as thousands of workers and shoppers use the area every day.
Parish government officials are considering a new district in the Geismar and Darrow areas that would set aside some of the sales and property taxes collected from the plants in the area for improved roads to serve them.
Based on the sweep of the proposed taxing district, La. 30, La. 73, La. 74 and other highways are possible sites for work, including a new Interstate 10 interchange between Dutchtown and Gonzales, parish officials said.
The district, if adopted later this month, would not require a tax increase.
John Diez, Ascension's chief administrative officer, said the district would take the revenue increment, or increase above existing sales and property tax revenues, to finance road work in the area. The new industrial growth, buoyed by still relatively cheap natural gas prices, is expected to boost those revenue figures in the next several years.
"So, we're not taking existing taxes," Diez said. "Basically, we're taking taxes that are not being collected right now, but as a result of this development, they will be generated."
Diez said Ascension and other parts of the Baton Rouge area have created similar tax-increment financing districts in the past, including for the Cabela's shopping complex in Gonzales and the new Amazon complex at the former Cortana Mall in Baton Rouge.
Parish officials also created a similar infrastructure district recently across thousands of acres of isolated farm and forest land in the Modeste area of western Ascension, which is being proposed as the parish's next industrial zone.
Like the existing west bank district, the proposed east bank district would use increments from parish property tax and the 1-cent parishwide sales tax collected in the district.
The district would not affect other jurisdictions' tax revenue, such as the school board's or sheriff's, Diez said, nor the other 1-cent in combined parish sales taxes set aside for roads, firefighters and east bank drainage.
The district would track the Mississippi River from open land in the Darrow area southwest of Gonzales upriver to the parish line with Iberville. The district also would reach up to parts of La. 74 and Cornerview roads but would be outside Gonzales city limits.
Kate MacArthur, head of Ascension's economic development arm, said that while it remains unclear how much revenue the district could generate, it would be a selling point to attract new industry "because it is a tool to help address problems."
"So, you know, if you were a company looking to locate on Highway 30 and you were not happy about the traffic situations, you'd at least have that in place. You'd know that the parish is actively looking at fixing it," MacArthur said. "So, how long that takes and how much money comes, we don't know, but I think it's important that it's a proactive step."
She added that La. 30 is also possibly a collector highway for a proposed new Mississippi River bridge, adding to the urgency for improvements.
Several factors are creating uncertainty about revenue potential for the district, however, MacArthur noted.
Some of the announcements haven't been finalized. Others, like CF, aren't finalized and are looking at new sites on the west bank. Some others, like Methanex, are already rounding into completion and probably won't generate much added revenue by the time the new district is stood up.
But several billion dollars in work is still out there. Diez cited figures from economist and LSU emeritus professor Loren Scott that every $2 billion in capital expenditure creates $8.8 million in local revenue over 10 years.
The Parish Council, which would oversee the district, is expected to consider creating the district boundaries in a final vote in mid-September. The council would have to come back and adopt the tax collection mechanism in a later vote after state officials weigh in, Diez said.
Councilman Travis Turner, whose Geismar-area district would be incorporated in the proposal tax area, said he still has questions about the idea.
He said he believes he and fellow Councilman Joel Robert, whose district would also be affected, should have a greater say than other members of the 11-person council in how the future tax money is spent.
"I don't think everybody should be even on this," Turner said. "You know my people have to deal with chemical plants and their chemicals, and not theirs. So why should (the other council members) get the full benefits from (the district) and none of the harmful effects of it?"
Turner said he believes his and Robert's votes should count at least double in decisions about the district.
Diez said parish officials are still speaking to council members about the proposal.