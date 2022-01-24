Two people waiting at a traffic light on La. 3127 in Vacherie were gunned down in their vehicle Sunday afternoon and St. James sheriff's deputies were looking Monday for the alleged shooters who sped away, authorities said.
The shooting, which happened some time before 3:44 p.m., shut the intersection of La. 3127 and La. 20 in western St. James Sunday so detectives could process the crime scene, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said in a statement.
With gas stations on two corners, the intersection is a busy area for rural western St. James, especially on weekdays. The intersection sits on a commuting route for people working along the Mississippi River or in the Baton Rouge area and for students at nearby St. James High School.
The two victims, the driver and a front-seat passenger, were taken to an area hospital, Martin said.
Col. Sid Berthelot, the sheriff's chief deputy, said Monday one of the victims has already been released while the other remains in stable condition.
Sheriff's investigators have learned that the occupants in the vehicle stopped in the main travel lane of La. 3127 shot at the occupants in the vehicle waiting in the turn lane, Martin said in the statement.
After the shooting, the alleged shooters drove east on La. 3127 toward St. John the Baptist Parish, the sheriff said.
Louisiana state troopers were initially flagged down to the scene of the shooting.
Deputies did not provide a motive for the shooting. Martin said the investigation remains underway.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111 or the St. James Sheriff’s Office at (225) 562-2200.