The National Weather Service in Slidell has issued a tornado warning for parts of East Baton Rouge, St. Helena and East Feliciana parishes and urged residents to take cover in the warning area.
The warning went out about 2:21 p.m. Wednesday after radar detected a severe thunderstorm capable of producing tornadoes 8 miles west of Montpelier in St. Helena Parish. Moving at 30 mph, the storm was also 13 miles southwest of Greensburg, the Weather Service said.
Rotation was also detected in the storm. The warning applies to southwestern St. Helena, eastern East Feliciana and northeastern East Baton Rouge parishes until 2:45 p.m., the service said.
The Weather Service said this dangerous storm will be near Clinton around 2:45 p.m.
Residents are urged to find cover, avoid windows and beware flying debris.
The Weather Service said mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, while roofs, windows, trees and vehicles could be damaged.
Forecasters have warned that Hurricane Zeta's outer bands could spin off tornadoes.